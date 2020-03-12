Video of Italian Man Complaining About Pasta Shortage Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying Goes Viral, Netizens Can Totally Relate

Italian man complaining about Pasta (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The coronavirus pandemic has put Italy into quarantine with over 12,000 cases and more than 800 deaths. The government has ordered closing down of all shops, bars and restaurants across the country. Amidst all the panic buying that people everywhere are indulging in, a video of an old man complaining about the shortage of pasta is going viral. An old man from Italy was captured on video visibly annoyed at all the empty racks in a store. He was out there to get some pasta but returned back empty-handed. In his rant, he even compared the panicky situation to the one during World War II. Soon the video found its way online and many people are relating to his frustration. Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy Announces 25 Billion Euro Package to Fight COVID-19 that has Killed 631.

Panic buying videos are surfacing from many parts of the world, be it for masks, toilet papers and hand sanitizers. In Australia, locals indulged in fistfights over buying of toilet papers and the situation gets worse. Out of panic as people are losing their minds, they are also buying other kinds of stuff so that they won't have to get out of their homes. A video of an old man from Italy showcases a similar situation, wherein there's a shortage of pasta in the area. He is complaining about the pasta shelves being empty and walks out of the store. The video is now going viral and some people can majorly relate to him.

Watch Video of Italian Man Complaining About Pasta Shortage:

Coronavirus has crossed the line for Italians pic.twitter.com/wmI41MKZZn — Taylor ☾ (@tastefullytayy) March 9, 2020

Says a Lot About The Generation!

the fact that this older gentleman was alive during world world II & says people are acting crazier over the coronavirus says something about our society today.😅 — .Aɔıssǝſ (@gerwigsbitch) March 10, 2020

So Italian!

@jsndacruz This is the most Italian thing I've ever seen in my life. — Natalyia C. (@natpcolem) March 10, 2020

Give Him His Pasta!

🥺🥺🥺🥺 Give this man his pasta😡😡😡 https://t.co/HkaJSKEzXq — ahmadH (@lilcutievert1) March 11, 2020

Hope He's Okay Now

I hope the elderly Italian man who had some opinions about the pasta shelves being empty is doing okay. — nicole (@nicoleashslay) March 11, 2020

Send Him Some Pasta

can we please send this lovable old italian man some pasta. i just want to help out — Sam ✍️🕖 (@halaljew) March 10, 2020

He's Got Fans!

My favourite thing in all this is the angry Italian man. Mad because there is no pasta on the shelves. — Sasha-Gay N. Taylor (@TayloredLit) March 12, 2020

GUYS. LISTEN TO THIS LOVELY ITALIAN MAN. ITS NOT GOING TO KILL EVERYONE. ITS NOT ANYTHING MORE THAN A BAD COLD OR FLU. GIVE HIM BACK HIS PASTA https://t.co/6u7SnVNRtn — alex🐉 (@mendez124alex) March 12, 2020

Clearly his emotions have struck with many people who are now urging others to not panic buy so much! This also reminds us of the photo of another Australian old man who was looking through an empty rack for tissue papers. The picture went viral on Facebook to give a message against panic buying and how it affects the others.