Video of Italian Man Complaining About Pasta Shortage Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying Goes Viral, Netizens Can Totally Relate
Italian man complaining about Pasta (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The coronavirus pandemic has put Italy into quarantine with over 12,000 cases and more than 800 deaths. The government has ordered closing down of all shops, bars and restaurants across the country. Amidst all the panic buying that people everywhere are indulging in, a video of an old man complaining about the shortage of pasta is going viral. An old man from Italy was captured on video visibly annoyed at all the empty racks in a store. He was out there to get some pasta but returned back empty-handed. In his rant, he even compared the panicky situation to the one during World War II. Soon the video found its way online and many people are relating to his frustration. Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy Announces 25 Billion Euro Package to Fight COVID-19 that has Killed 631.

Panic buying videos are surfacing from many parts of the world, be it for masks, toilet papers and hand sanitizers. In Australia, locals indulged in fistfights over buying of toilet papers and the situation gets worse. Out of panic as people are losing their minds, they are also buying other kinds of stuff so that they won't have to get out of their homes. A video of an old man from Italy showcases a similar situation, wherein there's a shortage of pasta in the area. He is complaining about the pasta shelves being empty and walks out of the store. The video is now going viral and some people can majorly relate to him.

Watch Video of Italian Man Complaining About Pasta Shortage:

Clearly his emotions have struck with many people who are now urging others to not panic buy so much! This also reminds us of the photo of another Australian old man who was looking through an empty rack for tissue papers. The picture went viral on Facebook to give a message against panic buying and how it affects the others.