While we are amid a scary situation braving the coronavirus pandemic with the number of cases only increasing every day, a video going viral on social media is bringing in a breeze of fresh air. A 23-year-old girl can be seen dancing her heart out in this video to welcome her sister who recently defeated COVID-19 and it is bringing smiles on netizens' faces. The girl, Saloni Satpute can be seen dancing to the song Tai Tai Phish from the film Chillar Party welcoming her sister with wide arms. Pune's Saloni was staying back at home all by herself while her entire family was tested positive for coronavirus. Her dance doesn't just describe happiness for her sister's return from the hospital but is also said to be an apt reply to her neighbours who cut ties with her and her family because of coronavirus. The video will instantly energise anyone because of the beats of the song and how the girl is dancing like no one's watching! The video is will bring in happy tears in the eyes of anyone who can understand what the Saloni must have gone through in the past few weeks.

Initially Saloni’s father was tested positive and soon four other members of her family were hospitalised after her father. She was left alone at home taking care of herself. While her parents were discharged soon, it was only her sister who was left out. Finally she was discharged too and Saloni's happiness clearly knew no bounds! Check out the happy dance video:

Welcome of family member who defeated corona... pic.twitter.com/lDGfhfovNE — आलू बोंडा (@ek_aalu_bonda) July 18, 2020

Twitteratti cannot contain their happiness after watching the video! "Finally it brought such a big smile on my face", read one comment. "My feet started trembling after watching her energetic dance," read another one and we couldn't agree more!

