Here we arrive at the favourite time of the week, weekend. Saturdays and Sundays are meant for rest, self-care and total me-time. Unless, you are too working on the weekend, you can laze around, doing things that you like. And also looking at the videos that made headlines this week, keeping all of us captivated, all this while. Like every weekend, here we bring you seven videos of the week that had gone viral on social media. A Ukrainian TV news reporter had her tooth falling off, while broadcasting live. But the way, she kept her calm and continued her show was so appreciative. Again, there was a video, capturing a mystery creature in China’s Luoyang Lake, that raised speculations that if it is the Loch Nech Monster. So, without any further delay, let us watch the seven videos that entertained the netizens.

1. Ukrainian TV News Reporter Loses Her Tooth

TSN reporter Marichka Padalko, was reporting live on the ongoing situation of the pandemic, when she lost her tooth. Keeping her calm, she caught it in her hand and continued to report the story. The way she continued her reporting, as if nothing had happened is appreciative, and netizens praised her for showing such professionalism on screen.

2. Woman Pretends Like Puppy For TikTok Fans

i’m getting a new dog bed today 🥳 what color should it be? pic.twitter.com/Bet98T67yU — jenna (@puppygirljenna) June 17, 2020

Jenna Phillips, who posts, videos with ‘uncensored’ content for her TikTok and OnlyFans followers, raised some eyebrows, as she acts like a puppy in those videos and earns money.

3. YouTuber Jake Paul Throws Party Amid Pandemic

NEW: The mayor of Calabasas & neighbors tell me they’re outraged after they say YouTube celebrity @jakepaul threw a massive party at his mansion on Saturday. They call it irresponsible, selfish, & say it’s businesses & workers who pay the price for this w/ lockdowns. 10pm @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/COiVleuDH2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 15, 2020

It does not matter how much he tries, but YouTuber Jake Paul and controversies have a long relationship. The 23-year-old was under fire after he called his over and hosted a party at his Calabasas home in California, despite increase coronavirus cases.

4. Liquor Bottles Crushed by Road Roller

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Police destroys liquor bottles worth Rs 72 lakh using a road roller at Police Parade Ground in Machilipatnam of Krishna district. pic.twitter.com/0geaKPKJbK — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

This just broke netizens’ hearts. The video shows how liquor bottles worth Rs 72 Lakh in Andhra Pradesh, India were crushed by road roller, as police officials ordered. The bottles were the ones seized from different cases while they being transported illegally.

5. Kitten Falls in Drainage Pipe in Turkey

Mersin'de yağmur suyu tahliye kanalına düşen yavru kedi, 8 saat süren çalışma ile kurtarıldı.https://t.co/4BNpEfCSAK pic.twitter.com/DgEtNQzRsP — TRT HABER (@trthaber) July 16, 2020

In Turkey’s Erdemli district of Mersin, officials went out of the way to save a little kitty, who fell into the rainwater drainage system. Over 10 to 12 officials were seen in the video, and it took them about eight hours to safe rescue the kitten.

6. Loch Ness in China?

A mysterious creature was spotted in the Luoyan Lake, and it sparked the speculations if it was the Loch Ness, the creature in Scotland’s lake. The video has gone viral on Chinese social media and sparked some fears among the locals, as local media wondered if this could be similar to the legendary monster, Nessie.

7. If Birds Had Arms Video

If birds had arms... pic.twitter.com/ldawyC9Ibh — Curly Kid Life (@Curlykidlife) July 16, 2020

This photoshopped video of birds having arms has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens in splits. From clicking selfies to playing the guitar to even dragging luggage, the birds are seen engaged in so many activities, like never before.

These are the videos that went viral on social media, among many others. We hope that you enjoy your weekend and that you are staying safe indoors. Let us wait for the upcoming week, for some hopeful headlines and more fun videos on social media.

