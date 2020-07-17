Having your tooth falling off while you are on the camera can be so embarrassing, that someone may lose their all concentration and confidence to continue. But a Ukrainian news reporter who faced the same situation carried on her broadcast as if nothing happened! TSN reporter Marichka Padalko was reporting live on the situation of coronavirus when she lost her front tooth. She just caught it in her hand and continued to report the story. A video of her broadcast has been shared by herself on Instagram and it is going viral. She is getting a lot of love and support from netizens for showing such professionalism on screen. Pakistani Journalist’s ‘In-Depth’ Reporting on Floods Go Viral, Twitterati in Splits (Watch Video).

Maricha Padalko wrote, "This is probably my most curious experience in 20 years as a presenter," as she posted the video clip on her social media. She also added that live broadcasting is wonderful because it is so unpredictable, even if has to do with losing your tooth on camera. She also thanked her friends and all the people who offered her support as she continued with her broadcast in the same spirit. Even the channel was okay to not upload the clip on their YouTube channel to save her from the embarrassment but it was already up on social media and went viral. Padalko herself posted it on her Instagram narrating the incident. California Reporter Says She Tried to Contact Dead Man for Comment and the Internet Hopes She Is Joking! Watch Viral Video.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Марічка Падалко (@marichkapadalko) on Jul 15, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Watch The Full Video Here:

Did you even realise what happened there? She was so calm that one of her colleagues even told her, "you reacted as if you were losing your teeth every day." But Padalko also wrote in her caption that it was a result of an accident from almost a decade ago. Her daughter had accidentally knocked out a part of her teeth with a metal clock. She had tended it from a dentist but that clearly hadn't worked. But as a live broadcaster, she took the goofy incident in stride, saying, "If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter?" That sure takes courage, kudos to Maricha!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).