You might have seen several bizarre TikTok trends in recent times, but have you ever heard of a trend that involves drinking toxic borax? Yes, you heard that right. A potentially fatal TikTok trend has emerged whereby many users add borax into the water and then consume it for alleged health advantages.

Some people are hopping on to the borax trend because they believe it to be boron. Borax is a chemical molecule that is not structurally identical to boron despite being made up of boron, salt, and oxygen. Borax, often known as sodium borate, is a typical household cleaner and pesticide. Although it has various industrial and medical use, it cannot be consumed by humans.

What Is Borax Train Trend?

Brax train trend asserts that consuming borax benefits various conditions, such as lowering inflammation, easing joint pain, and avoiding osteoporosis.

Despite the fact that borax has been outlawed in food items in the US, some users on TikTok have made false claims that it may "detoxify" the body by soaking in a bath of borax or that adding a pinch to water would ease joint discomfort. In videos that were eventually taken down, several TikTok celebrities with hundreds of thousands of followers promoted borax.

Is Borax Consumable?

Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a toxicology specialist, writes articles for the website of the organisation that correct the record regarding harmful health fads. According to her, consuming borax could result in stomach inflammation and vomiting or diarrhoea. She also stated that soaking in borax can result in anaemia, long-term convulsions, and skin rashes that appear as brightly pink as boiled lobsters and cause the skin to start peeling off.

Over the past years, various hazardous social media challenges have gained popularity. One prominent instance is the "Tide pod challenge," in which users videotaped themselves biting or ingesting washing pods. People should be more aware of the misinformation that these trends produce and how it can harm their health.

