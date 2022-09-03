Nestor Pitana, who officiated the 2018 World Cup championship match in Moscow, got wed to a super HOT XXX OnlyFans model. Pitana played a pivotal role as France easily defeated Croatia in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to win the world championship. However, the official's marriage to a lovely blonde Argentine model quickly astonished football fans. In 2015, a year after Pitana made his World Cup debut as a referee in Brazil, he was married to Romi Ortega. The gorgeous Blonde also manages her own XXX OnlyFans page, which charges $29 (£25) each month for access to exclusive content. Pitana served as the mediator in the Argentine match between Racing Club and Rosario Central prior to their nuptials. XXX Platform OnlyFans Allegedly Bribed Meta to Put 18+ Adult Stars on Terrorist Watchlist! Everything You Need to Know.

Before meeting Romi, Pitana—who had already divorced his first wife—found a webcam and announced: "Honey, I send you a big kiss and Sunday you'll be my wife. I love you and be happy!" After the 2014 World Cup, the couple gained notoriety when a photo of them in an airport went viral. Pitana will not be in his third consecutive World Cup final, as the Argentine was not chosen to compete with IFFHS World's Best Referee Felix Brych. However, as three female referees and three female assistant referees have been confirmed to be on the officials' list, there will be a small bit of history in the Middle East.

Tarde de lluvia ☔️ pic.twitter.com/8SwysQ9w6W — Romi ortega (@RominaO96148377) June 22, 2022

If you still don't know what OnlyFans is, the XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

