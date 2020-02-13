Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Sam Rowley’s Picture of Two Mice Fighting Over Leftover Food on London Subway Wins

Wildlife Photographer of the Year (Photo Credits: @NHM_London/ Twitter)

You might be familiar with ‘Pizza Rat,’ the little mice who went viral in 2015 for running with a slice in New York City. Just like drunken revellers and everyday workers, rats too have made their own space in subway stations across the world. Such was a wonderful sight that was captured by Sam Rowley, showing nature’s survival. Photographer Sam Rowley captured two mice fighting over leftover food dropped by innumerable commuters. His picture grabbed a split-second chance when the two mice jumped at each other and began to fight over the tiny crumbs have won Wildlife Photographer of the Year 55 LUMIX People’s Choice Award. The pic is doing wonders on social media and people are appreciating how wonderfully the moment was captured. Yongqing Bao Wins Prestigious Spot for Photo of Fox & Startled Marmot.

According to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Sam’s picture won out of a shortlist of 25 images chosen from the 48,000 entered into the competition. The resulting image dubbed as Station Squabble was voted as the winner by the public. After winning the prestigious award, Sam was quoted in media reports saying, “I am so pleased to win this award. It's been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown. I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.” Marsel van Oosten Wins The Title For Picture of Two Gazing Golden Monkeys With Blue Faces.

Here's the Pic of Station Squabble:

The winner of this year’s @LumixUK #WPYPeoplesChoice Award @NHM_WPY is Sam Rowley, with his well-timed portrait of two mice scrapping over food on a London Underground station platform. pic.twitter.com/5oOuxXxNVA — Natural History Museum (@NHM_London) February 12, 2020

Sam’s image provides a beautiful glimpse of how wildlife functions into a human-dominated environment. The rats' behaviour is formed by our daily routine, the everyday transport we use to commute and also the food we discard. According to Wildlife Photographer of the Year page, Sam has worked five nights, travelling to different subway stations and finally capturing the fascinating moment. Aside from Sam’s Station Squabble, four other shots came highly commended, including an image of an orangutan forced to take part in a performance in Bangkok, two jaguars holding an anaconda in Brazil, a rhino and a conversation ranger in Kenya and a photo of a group of white arctic reindeer.