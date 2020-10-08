Most people who prefer online shopping do check for product reviews before they go ahead and make the purchase. And these reviews often help to make a choice as which product one should buy. But sometimes, these reviews are just so hilarious! The latest review that is going viral is of a Waist Trainer and Tummy Control Shaper Corset. A certain woman has reviewed it as a great product because it hides her pregnant belly. She writes that she doesn't want her husband to know about her pregnancy because the baby isn't his! A screenshot of this review is now going viral with funny reactions on Twitter. Best Sex Toy Ever? Mum's Elaborate Review of Vibrator Giving Unending Orgasm Goes Viral and The Product Sells Out!

Tummy Control Shaper or Tummy Tucker is used to hide belly fat and give a great shape to one's waistline. But hiding pregnancy belly is definitely not a wise use of the product. The review for Waist Trainer and Tummy Control Shaper Corset reads, "Absolutely love it. I wear it underneath my T-shirt during workouts and all. Really love it especially since I'm pregnant and I don't want my husband to notice because the baby isn't his. Overall, great product!" The reviewer's reasoning to hide the pregnancy from her husband because it is not his child is ridiculously funny. Netizens are trying to wrap their heads around this review and have given funniest reactions. Reviews on Amazon.in Selling 'Antim Kriya Kit' Online Will Bring Back The Dead!

Check The Viral Review Here:

The tweet has over a lakh likes and 23,000 retweets. People cannot stop laughing at it. Check some reactions:

How The Baby Will Look

That poor baby pic.twitter.com/RhbBbnefHg — Payslip yeBonus (@ForchLesa) October 7, 2020

Yes, You Read That Right

IM SORRY WHAT DID I JUST READ LMAOOOOOO — Shanna✨ (@BaepsaeNana) October 8, 2020

What's Worse

Chile Idk what was worse. Her wearing it while pregnant or her hiding her pregnancy from her husband because he ain’t the father pic.twitter.com/in3NtMD5sj — Jae (@jadaenopinkett) October 8, 2020

Flat-Headed Baby

flat headed baby in da waay pic.twitter.com/ZcQPu7URGO — Kitsune⚜️ (@oumybabyy) October 8, 2020

She Would Need an Invisible Cloak

😂🤣😂 I guess she’ll buy the baby an invisible cloak once it arrives. — Hlamalani (@HlammieM) October 7, 2020

A Turn of Events

No One Did

I did not see that coming 😂 https://t.co/qVsN2ZKwsb — amber michele ✨ (@whats_up_amb) October 8, 2020

Well, everyone had it in the first part of the review until the last two sentences which changed it all! A similar review of a girl's experience with a sex toy had gone viral earlier. The funny review described how the orgasm nearly killed her boyfriend! In this case, if its true then people have questions about how she plans to carry on in the later stages of pregnancy. It could likely be a fake marketing gimmick too, in that case, it has really gone viral.

