K-pop Star Xiumin of EXO tested positive for COVID-19, as stated by the band's group management on Thursday. He had undergone a preemptive PCR test last week, which resulted to be negative. However, he took another test on Wednesday after feeling unwell and was confirmed positive to be infected with Covid-19. The other band members and the employees in charge of the band have taken tests and are in self-quarantine awaiting their results.

"On July 29, Xiumin received a COVID-19 PCR test in order to practice for his musical and tested negative. However, he received an additional PCR Test on August 4 due to symptoms of changes in his health and was diagnosed positive on August 5," the statement read. Xuimin had immediately stopped working and cancelled his promotional activities. K-Pop Groups to Listen RN! BTS, Blackpink, GOT7 & More, Top Korean Pop Bands for Every Noob Shouting ‘I’m New to K-Pop’.

The 31-year-old singer, Kim Min-seok, popularly known as Xiumin was revealed as the seventh member of the South Korean Chinese boy group EXO in January 2012. The nine-member group had debuted on April 8, 2012. Other group members include Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. Their music released and performed in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese, primarily incorporates pop, hip-hop, and R&B, including elements of electronic dance music genres such as house and trap.

Xiumin is the latest coronavirus case in the South Korean entertainment scene. The band ranked as one of the top five most influential celebrities on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018 and has been labelled "Kings of K-pop" and the "Biggest boyband in the world" by various media outlets. K-Pop Bands, Fandom Names and Their Meanings: From BTS’ ARMY to BLACKPINK’s BLINK, Here’s A Complete List of South Korean Music Groups’ Fan Club Names.

Earlier, several celebrities such as actor Ji Chang-wook, model Han Hye-jin and members of boy band TREASURE had tested positive. South Korea on Thursday reported 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 205,702, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

