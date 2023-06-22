The protracted Twitter scorched-earth campaign launched by Moriah Mills against Zion Williamson is now over, at least temporarily. Tuesday saw the suspension of XXX star Mills' Twitter account. Mills is a XXX OnlyFans model and former adult film star who was dumped when Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema hosted a gender reveal party earlier this month. ‘Sex Tapes Dropping Soon’ Adult Actress Moriah Mills Targets NBA Star Zion Williamson in Twitter Rant, Threatens to Expose New Orleans Pelicans Player Amid Trade Rumours.

Twitter hasn't indicated why Mills' account was suspended, aside from perhaps breaking one of the site's rules, but it's likely because she threatened to expose a sex film involving Williamson. “NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone,” Mills had tweeted on Monday. “Trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon.” After Moriah Mills threatened to publish a Zion Williamson sex tape, her Twitter account was suspended. Additionally, her Instagram account has been made private.

Earlier in June, after Ahkeema and Williamson revealed they will give birth to a girl in November, Mills launched a rant that lasted for many weeks. The tweets persisted in being vulgar and explicit. “Better pray I’m not pregnant too because I’m definitely late @Zionwilliamson,” Mills tweeted.

“I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @Zionwilliamson.” Also: “I let you f–k me so many times without condom and this is what u do to me a hood rat that does cpn.”

“You putting my life in danger f–king all these hoes raw,” Mills wrote. “I let you spit in my mouth last week when we f–ked you could of told me you had another whore pregnant how was that gonna work moving us both to New Orleans you think I would have found out @ZionWilliamson.” Additionally, Mills provided screenshots of texts that she claimed were sent by Williamson, indicating that he had promised to pay for her move to New Orleans.

The alleged pregnancy, according to Mills' calculations of the timeline, happened soon after Valentine's Day, while she was holed up at home recovering from problems from butt reduction surgery. After missing the whole 2021–22 season due to a foot ailment, Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NBA lottery, played in just 29 games this past season. His name has been brought up in trade discussions this offseason, so it would no longer be surprising if the Pelicans decide to let him go at this time.

