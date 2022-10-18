When Jaelyn went viral for the first time about a month ago, she shared how she lost her nursing job because her coworkers wouldn't stop watching her XXX OnlyFans content at work. The 22-year-old has since embraced her "job" as a XXX adult performer and social media influencer. On TikTok, she has gained more than 100,000 followers, and it is unknown how many people have subscribed to her premium content. The XXX creator of OnlyFans was labelled a "distraction" to her co-workers. She asserted that she was fired from her position because her coworkers watched her videos.

Just recently she asked her fan whether she should make the customised video or offer a man who asked her to fart on camera for $2,000 (164267 INR) for a refund. In just a few days, the video she recorded asking for advice has received close to 5 million views. She's fast realising that with all the extra attention comes more strange requests from her subscribers. She requested some assistance from her followers with one of her requests in a "I need answers" video on TikTok.

Jaelyn claims in the video that she often bills $45 for creating personalised movies for her members. However, one of them promised to pay a lot more than that. He didn't even wait for a response. He gave the specifics of what he wanted in the personalised film and paid up front with twenty $100 tips. He demands that she "spread eagle and fart in the camera" in exchange for the $2,000 payment.

XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money. Recently, Detroit police officer Janelle Zielinski is suspended from the force after the department found her OnlyFans account on Instagram. The former female cop joined the police department after graduation in March. Some OnlyFans creator facing similar criticism are fighting their own battles. Courtney Tillia, the teacher-turned-OnlyFans star is now receiving a lot of encouragement and is being called an "inspiration" to other educators after quitting her job as a teacher and earning a million dollars as an 18+ OnlyFans model. She is not the only one who was in hot waters for being a part of XXX websites. Just recently an OnlyFans Star & Teacher Miguelina Fredes’ hot pics were leaked on social media and refused to leave her teaching position after the concerned parents wanted her fired!

