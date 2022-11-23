Armpit hair fetish has always been controversial but very popular. 29-year-old Worcester, England native Fenella Fox aka a popular XXX OnlyFans star is a perfect example. She is close to making $1 million because of her XXX pics and videos. XXX website OnlyFans is known to give authority to the creators from the porn or generally 18+ industry. However, Fenella recently voiced her worries regarding young ladies joining the XXX platform. A founder of OnlyFans is concerned that the glamorization of sex work leads young women to enter the industry without considering the repercussions.

Fenella Fox is among the top 1% of creators in the world thanks to her success on the subscription-based platform. Despite being on course to make £1 million (9,71,56,290.09 Indian Rupee), she does not want to persuade others to enter the adult entertainment profession without giving it careful consideration. Just recently, the well-known "all-natural" XXX OnlyFans model who believes in her "natural scent" and body hair, had apparently lowered her pricing due to the ongoing dilemma of rising living expenses. The shocking revelation is that her salary has decreased by about $15,000 since last year. Also, a former barista recently disclosed how she makes a six-figure wage at the age of just 20 and the key to it is that she doesn't shave her underarms. Shocking isn't it?

She is especially concerned about young individuals choosing to enter the industry without taking into account its drawbacks. Fenella described how other industries evaluate and mistreat sex workers. The brunette bombshell is worried about how other sectors, like the health care industry, may be impacted by the glamorization of sex work. While Fenella understands why many nurses leave their professions to work on OnlyFans, she is concerned that there won't be as many nurses in the field.

"I joined at 18 and it was very difficult to manoeuvre the industry that young. There are many predatory people looking to take advantage of 18-year-olds," she exclusively told the Daily Star. She further said: "There is also a noticeable difference between an 18-year-old physically and mentally that attract men that unfortunately like to pretend they're even younger and will pay them to make content with braces, pigtails and school uniforms."

HOT Fenella Fox Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenella fox (@fenellascorner)

Sexy Fenella Fox With Cat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenella fox (@fenellascorner)

Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenella fox (@fenellascorner)

Perfect

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fenella fox (@fenellascorner)

If you don't already know what OnlyFans is, know that it is XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).