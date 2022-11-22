For you not shaving armpit hair may just be your lazy self being in its element but that may be a money-making business for some content creators on the XXX OnlyFans website. Yes, a former barista recently disclosed how she makes a six-figure wage at the age of just 20 and the key to it is that she doesn't shave her underarms. Shocking isn't it? The 20-year-old, who goes by the screen name Cherry the Mistress, left her day job and her studies to focus full-time on her new career as a content creator for the well-liked subscription service OnlyFans. Cherry stated in an interview with Daily Mail Australia that she is currently making up to AU$29,800 per month by producing XXX sensual content for her members. OnlyFans Armpit Hair Model Fenella Fox Makes Millions by Sharing Sexy Photos, Videos & Clips BUT in Real-Life Men Call Her ‘Dirty’ and ‘Disgusting’!

OnlyFans enables its producers to receive monthly subscription fees from their "fans," as well as one-time gratuities and a pay-per-view option, directly from their audience. The 20-year-old opened her account at the start of the pandemic when she was a financially strapped student who worked part-time at a coffee shop. Cherry believes that her work distinguishes her from other artists, despite the fact that the service is currently severely oversaturated. She claimed that Cherry's body hair and refusal to use deodorant, two defining characteristics that have earned her a devoted internet following, contribute to her allure.

Cherry claimed she was making the same amount of money from OnlyFans as she was at the coffee shop after six months of posting sexy pictures on the platform, so she made the brave decision to plunge headfirst into the realm of content creation. Cherry decided to quit her sex therapy programme at the university where she was enrolled in order to focus only on expanding her platform while pursuing her newfound interest full-time. Cherry acknowledges that the job has its drawbacks, including the abuse she receives online for being a "hairy woman," but she works hard for her money. Just recently, a well-known "all-natural" XXX OnlyFans model who believes in her "natural scent" and body hair, had apparently lowered her pricing due to the ongoing dilemma of rising living expenses. The shocking revelation is that her salary has decreased by about $15,000 since last year.

Cherry is also hiding her work from her "conservative" family, and she shoulders the weight of knowing that if they found out, it would "greatly disturb" them. Cherry acknowledges that the requests she gets from her devoted followers can sometimes be a little outlandish, saying some of them have asked her to sit on cakes, make fun of them for having big penises, or act like a giantess about to smash them.

