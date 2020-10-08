Popular YouTube personality, David Julian Dobrik has been in the news lately for helping register 100,00 American voters with a Tesla giveaway. As that continues, we have found something lighter about the YouTuber. A Twitter thread has tried to made David Dobrik look like a cake. Yes, a fun thread has compared pictures of David to cakes in different shapes, sizes and colours. Photos of David wearing a black shirt with golden stripes is shared with that of a cake with similar patterns A plum-coloured tee and track wearing David is shared with that of a cake in similar colour with flowers and plums. Rihanna Reimagined As Indian Snacks, From Tandoori Chicken to Kaju Katli to Vada Pav and the Results Are Yummylicious!

From orange, purple, blue, yellow and a lot more, the pictures of him with cake look simply beautiful. A photo of him in black and white wearing a tuxedo has been sharing with beautiful looking cakes with the hashtag, "I mean he loves black." Another adorable photo is that of him holding a cute puppy in his hand. We have to say the pictures look beautiful and indeed some efforts have been put in to match cakes that look like David's outfits. US Election 2020: Tesla Giveaway by YouTuber David Dobrik Helps Register 100,000 American Voters! Probably One Of The Largest US Voter Registration Drives.

Adorable!

David Dobrik as cake A thread ❤️ @DavidDobrik pic.twitter.com/eilRksBqVE — Simran Khanna (@simrankhanna_) September 5, 2020

Quite Apt!

So Much On Point?

That's So Cute!

Beautiful:

So Vibrant!

Cheerful One!

So Orangy!

Comparing celebrities and popular figures to food items especially cakes and other dishes have been a trend on social media for quite some time now. In the past, photos of Rihanna wearing varied coloured costumes were compared to food items too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).