David Julian Dobrik, a Slovak YouTube personality played a catalyst in urging Americans to register to vote in the upcoming US election. Dobrik who has more than 5.5 million followers on Twitter, 14.3 million followers on Instagram and nearly 8.06 million YouTube subscribers is known for heading several giveaways of big and famous brands. With US elections around the corner, he decided to start a Tesla giveaway like many such other in the past. He posted a video on his social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and TikTok promising to give Tesla cars people who register to vote in the election. FAQs on US Presidential Elections 2020: 'How do I Register to Vote?' And Other Trending Questions Answered.

He started the campaign with HeadCount organisation. Dobrik's post soon went viral and created an impact among people. Within 24 hours, over 100,000 Americans registered to vote, and it is still counting as the contest is open till Sunday.

To win Tesla cars, Sodrik's followers were asked to like his Instagram post, share it on their story and fag a friend in the comments section. And the important part was that they registered to vote through the HeadCount organisation. Posting pictures of new Tesla cars, he wrote on Instagram, "VHi!! HeadCount and I are giving away 5 Teslas to you guys!! All you have to do is share this to your story, tag a friend in the comments and make sure you’re good to vote at my link in bio!! Winners will be announced Monday. Good luck!! @headcountorg No purchase or reg necessary. Exclusions apply. " Mail-In Ballots Focus of US Presidential Election 2020: How to Vote by Mail? Here Are 4 Basic Steps.

David Julian Dobrik's Instagram Post on Tesla Giveaway:

An interesting part about this campaign is that Dobrick himself is not registered to vote. He was born in Slovakia and came to the US as a child making him a DACA recipient. The US elections are scheduled for November 3 wherein the US President Donald Trump re-running for the post against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).