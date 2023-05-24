Mumbai, May 24: In a tragic incident, the Midlands region of the UK has reported its first victim of a flesh-eating drug that has earned the reputation of turning users into 'zombies'. Karl Warburton, aged 43, is believed to have succumbed to the effects of a lethal concoction consisting of xylazine, heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in May of last year. This drug, which originated in the United States, has made its way to the UK, resulting in devastating consequences.

According to a coroner's report and death certificate, it has been determined that the drug cocktail consumed by Warburton led to acute aspiration pneumonitis, a condition linked to the inhalation of toxins. Specifically, xylazine has been identified as the substance responsible for his tragic demise. Warburton, a father-of-two, was discovered dead at his Birmingham residence last May, with drug paraphernalia present, after consuming xylazine. Zombie Drug: Flesh-Eating Drug ‘Tranq’ Takes Over Los Angeles Streets as Videos Show People Hunched Over.

The passing of Warburton represents the initially reported fatality resulting from the rapid proliferation of two alarming illicit substances within the Stoke-on-Trent area of Staffordshire, a report by Daily Star said. Xylazine, a tranquiliser primarily utilised in veterinary medicine, has been found to induce a zombie-like state in individuals and cause internal skin decay with repeated usage. Xylazine Turning People Into 'Zombies' in US, Viral Videos Show People 'Acting Weird' After Taking 'Zombie Drug'.

The UK has become a concerning destination for a variety of drugs, including the introduction of xylazine, known for inducing a zombie-like state, and "monkey dust," a separate narcotic that leaves its users detached from reality.

In the US, a flesh-rating ‘Zombie Drug’ called ‘Tranq’ has taken over the streets of Los Angeles as videos on social media show users with rotting skin hunched over. Tranq or Xylazine is often combined with other drugs, enhancing its deadly impact. Several videos have surfaced on social media platforms showing users hunched over and spaced out due to drug usage.

