Dantewada, March 23: Two jawans were injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the Naxal stronghold of Dantewada, the superintendent of police in the district informed on Saturday. The explosion took place in the Kirandul police station area during an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday, the Dantewada SP added. Further updates are awaited. Chhattisgarh Blast: One Villager Killed, Another Missing in IED Explosion Conducted by Naxalites in Narayanpur, Search Operation Underway.

Dantewada Blast:

Chhattisgarh: Two jawans were injured in an IED blast that took place in the naxal-hit Dantewada district. The blast took place within the limits of Kirandul police station during an anti-naxal operation today: SP Dantewada — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

