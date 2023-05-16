Honda Cars India took to social media to announce the official unveiling date of its all new mid-sized SUV Elevate. The new Honda Elevate will be pitched directly against the likes of Hyundai Creta and will have its world premiere in India on June 6 2023. Toyota Yaris Cross SUV Breaks Cover in ASEAN Markets; Is It Coming to India?

All-New Honda Elevate SUV To Make Global Debut On June 6:

Witness the #WorldPremiere of the most awaited SUV, the all-new Honda Elevate on June 06, 2023. Mark your calendar for the big unveil!#HondaElevate #NewHondaSUV #AllNewElevate pic.twitter.com/sc8TVGpjgN — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 15, 2023

