Revolt Motors India introduced its new RV400 Eclipse Red shade for its popular electric bike. According to the official post by Revolt Motors, The new colour "personifies power, performance and dominance." The post further said," Eclipse Red reflects energy, courage, and an insatiable thirst for adventure, as this hue defines the RV400 riding experience. " Revolt introduced its RV400 'India Blue -Cricket Special Edition' in October, and after a month, the company introduced its new variant. RV400 is among the popular electric bikes offering customers the latest features. Revolt Motors Launches RV400 'India Blue - Cricket Special Edition Electric Bike': Check Design and Other Details Here.

Revolt Motors RV400 Eclipse Red Announced:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revolt Motors (@revoltmotorsin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)