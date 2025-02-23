Revolt Motors, an India-based electric motorcycle company, announced its next model's launch on February 25, 2025. The e-bike company only shared glimpses of its upcoming model without revealing its name or other specifications. The Revolt Motors teaser video showed a round-shaped headlight, a screen and an overall street bike look. Revolt Electric following models in India - RV1 , RV1, RV400 BRZ and RV400. Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Launched in India To Celebrate 1 Year Success of Jawa 350; Check Price, Specifications and Features of This Limited Edition Bike.

Revolt Motors Shared Teaser of New Electric Bike Launching on February 25

