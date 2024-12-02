Indian electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Motors has entered the global market with the launch of its Revolt RV 400 in Sri Lanka. The company inaugurated its first international store in Colombo. The opening was led by Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. As per reports, Revolt Motors has plans to establish 11 dealerships across Sri Lanka in cities which include Batticaloa, Kurunegala, Madurankuliya, Matara, Kirindiwela, Horana, Kelaniya, Embilipitiya, Tangalle, and Elpitiya. Tesla 2024 Holiday Update: Elon Musk-Run EV Company Announces Over-the-Air Update Beginning Next Week; Know What To Expect.

Revolt Motors Inaugurates 1st International Revolt Store in Colombo

From India to Sri Lanka—Revolt’s revolution is going global! 🌏 Our Chairperson inaugurated the first international Revolt store in Colombo, paving the way for greener commutes and a sustainable future. With 11 more stores in line, the electric revolution is unstoppable! 💪 pic.twitter.com/u9WjWlo8dp — Revolt Motors (@RevoltMotorsIN) December 1, 2024

