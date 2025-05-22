Tata Altroz facelift will be launched today in India with a new design and features. The 2025 Altroz facelift will feature twin LED headlamps, connected LED tail lights, and new diamond-cut alloy wheels. The new Tata Altroz is likely to get a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, six airbags and new safety features like a 360-degree camera. It will likely be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and may come in five variants. The Tata Altroz facelift price in India is expected to start at INR 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Globally Unveiled: Toyota Motor Introduces New 6th Generation RAV4 Model with Advanced Tech and Electric Powertrain, Skips Petrol-Only Version; Check More Details.

Tata Altroz Facelift Will Launch Today in India

In a few hours, a new feeling hits the road. #FeelSpecial Be there to witness the Live webcast of the All New ALTROZ: 🗓 22nd May 2025 🕚 11:00 AM Visit https://t.co/aqeUAfxgQN to set a reminder!#AllNewAltroz #AllNewTataAltroz #FeelSpecialWithNewAltroz #FeelSpecialWithAltroz pic.twitter.com/kezNemIh6c — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)