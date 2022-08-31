In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, a Tesla Model 3 car was backed over and crushed by a school bus. The video which was shared by the YouTube page Wham Baam Teslacam shows the bus climbing over the front end of the Tesla Model 3 after it couldn’t move out of the way. The alleged incident took place when the Tesla owner was behind a school bus at a stop sign. The school bus driver didn’t see the Tesla vehicle behind him, which may have been a little too close. Shockingly, the school bus backed up onto the Tesla’s trunk and crushed the front end of the car and its windshield.

Watch Video:

