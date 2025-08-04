Stocks of Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT) opened in the green today, August 4. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: ADANIENT) were trading at INR 2,357.90 and dropped by INR 7.00 or 0.30% in early trade on August 4. On August 1, Adani Power posted a consolidated net profit of INR 3,305.13 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), down 15.5% from INR 3,912.79 crore in the same quarter last year. Tata Power Share Price Today, August 4: Stocks of Tata Power Company Limited Drop by 2.43% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Adani Enterprises Share Price on August 4

Adani Enterprises Share Price on August 4 (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)