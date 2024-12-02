The Adani Group stocks such as NSE:Adani Enterprises and NSE:Adani Ports opened in green today, December 2, in early morning trade. According to the latest market trends at 9.45 AM, NSE:Adani Enterprises was trading at INR 2,482 while NSE:Adani Ports was priced at INR 1,204. Similarly, NSE:Adani Green Energy Limited and NSE:Adani Power Limited also opened in green in early trade with both stocks trading at INR 1,405 and INR 556 respectively. NSE:Adani Green saw a gain of INR 82 while NSE:Adani Power saw an increase of INR 1.30 from the previous day's closing.

NSE:Adani Enterprises and NSE:Adani Ports Shares Open in Green Today in Early Trade

