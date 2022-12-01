Arm announced the appointment of new Board members Dr. Paul Jacobs, former CEO and executive chairman of Qualcomm Inc., and Rosemary Schooler, former corporate vice president and general manager of Data Center and AI Sales for Intel as it continues to prepare for a public listing. Both bring significant public company experience spanning technology development, business strategy and corporate governance to Arm as the business heads towards an IPO. Tata Group Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Bisleri For Up to Rs 7000 Crore

Arm, the chipmaking business owned by SoftBank, has added former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs and ex-Intel executive Rose Schooler to its board as it heads toward an initial public offering https://t.co/22ME60tafi — Bloomberg (@business) November 30, 2022

