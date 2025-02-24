The stocks of Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT) fell by 0.34% on Monday, February 24. On the first trading day, the price per share of Asian Paints Limited (NSE:ASIANPAINT) was at 2,249, down by 7.70. BSE Sensex and Nifty50, the Indian equity benchmark indices, tanked in opening trade on Monday. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 24, 2025: Zomato, Adani Green Energy and RailTel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Asian Paints Share Price Today

Asian Paints Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

