Stocks of Asian Paints Limited (NSE: ASIANPAINT) opened in green today, July 9, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Shares of Asian Paints Limited (NSE: ASIANPAINT) were trading at INR 2,527 and rose by INR 42.40 or 1.71 per cent in early trade. It is worth noting that Asian Paints Limited (NSE: ASIANPAINT) stocks saw their 52-week high and low of INR 3,394.90 and INR 2,124.75 on September 16, 2024 and March 5 this year, respectively. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 09, 2025: Ola Electric, Tata Steel and Union Bank of India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Asian Paints Share Price Today, July 9, 2025

Stocks of Asian Paints opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

