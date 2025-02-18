Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV) share price was up by 0.56% in early trade on Tuesday, February 18. Bajaj Finserv shares rose as much as 0.56% to INR 1905.55 apiece on the NSE. The stock has delivered a robust 20.98% return over the past year. Bharti Airtel Share Price Today, February 18: Stocks Indian Telecom Plunges by 0.63%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

