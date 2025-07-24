Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (NSE: BAJAJHFL) slipped nearly 1% to trade at INR 121.24 in intraday trade on July 24, following the company’s Q1 FY26 earnings announcement. The stock has declined over 25% since its market debut in September 2024. On Wednesday, the housing finance company reported a 21% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at INR 583.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, closely aligning with Bloomberg estimates of INR 568 crore. Despite strong earnings, the muted investor response suggests concerns over valuations or broader market sentiment. The marginal dip reflects cautious trading after a relatively stable financial performance in the June quarter. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 24, 2025: Bajaj Housing, Infosys and Tata Consumer Products Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Bajaj Housing Finance Share Price

