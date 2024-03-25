Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from his role at the end of 2024. As per the reports, the chairman of the board, Larry Kellner, will also leave the board of Boeing in May during the annual meeting. The report by CNBC said that Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal "is leaving the company effective immediately". As per the report by CNBC, the departures resulted from airlines and regulators increasing calls for significant changes at the company over manufacturing flaws after the 'rear door plug coming off' incident of Boeing 737 Max 9 in January. Holi Wishes 2024: Apple CEO Tim Cook Extends Holi Wishes by Sharing ‘Shot on iPhone’ Picture.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun To Leave Company At The End of 2024:

