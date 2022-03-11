The world powers and Iran halted their efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and could rekindle a crisis that would shake up the already growing oil market and plunge energy exporter Persian Gulf into a new vicious cycle of violence.Oil prices extended gains on the break in negotiations as traders discarded cautious expectations that the U.S. would eventually lift its sanctions on Iran’s economy and ease an effective blockade on the OPEC member’s oil exports.

