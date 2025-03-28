BSE share price (NSE: BSE) jumped 11.43% to INR 5,220 in early trade on March 28 after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) postponed changes to the Futures & Options (F&O) expiry following SEBI’s directive. Investors reacted positively to the development, boosting BSE’s stock amid strong market sentiment. The NSE had earlier announced modifications to the F&O expiry schedule, which could have impacted trading volumes on the BSE. However, with the deferment, market participants anticipate stability, fueling a sharp rally in BSE shares. Analysts suggest further upside if trading momentum continues. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 28, 2025: Jio Financial Services, Force Motors, and Asian Paints Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

BSE Share Price

BSE Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)