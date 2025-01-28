Stocks of Coal India Limited (NSE: Coal India) opened on a negative note today, January 28. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Coal India Limited (NSE: Coal India) shares were trading at INR 371.45 and saw a decline of INR 4.30 or 1.14 per cent. Notably, Coal India Limited (NSE: Coal India) saw its 52-week high of INR 543.55 on August 26 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 28, 2025: ITC, Tata Power, and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Coal India Share Price

Coal India shares opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)