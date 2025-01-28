Mumbai, January 28: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end lower on Friday, January 26, halting their two-day winning streak. As investors and traders hope for a better week, CNBCTV18 reported that Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA), Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK), Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL), Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK), Bajaj Housing Finance (NSE: BAJAJHFL), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (NSE: ABSLAMC), Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER), Emami (NSE: EMAMILTD), ITC (NSE: ITC), RailTel (NSE: RAILTEL), Kaynes Technology (NSE: KAYNES) are the stocks that will remain in focus on Tuesday, January 28.

The Nifty 50 dropped below 23,000 for the first time since June 2024, breaking key support levels and signalling a strengthening bearish trend ahead of the Budget. Weak market breadth and a rising VIX added to the negative sentiment. As long as the index stays below 23,000, bears could push it towards 22,500. On any rebound, immediate resistance is seen around 22,900-23,000, followed by 23,200, say experts. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 27, 2025: ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, DLF Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 28

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA)

Coal India announced its Q3 results on Monday, post-market close, reporting a net profit of INR 8,491.2 crore.

Union Bank of India (NSE: UNIONBANK)

Union Bank of India reported a 28.2% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit at INR 4,603.6 crore for the third quarter. Bank of India Share Price Today, January 27: Stocks of Bank of India Open in Green in Early Trade, Rise by 5.29%.

Tata Steel (NSE: TATASTEEL)

Tata Steel Ltd reported a consolidated profit of INR 295 crore for the October-December quarter, albeit being 43% lower than the same quarter last year.

Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK)

Federal Bank on Monday reported a 5% decline in net profit at INR 955 crore in the third quarter ended December 2024. The bank had earned a net profit of INR 1,007 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Bajaj Housing Finance (NSE: BAJAJHFL)

Bajaj Housing Finance announced its results for the December quarter of FY25 on January 27. The company reported a net profit of INR 548.02 crore in Q3.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (NSE: ABSLAMC)

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC announced its financial results for Q3 FY24-25, reporting net sales of INR 445.11 crore, the highest in five quarters.

Tata Power (NSE: TATAPOWER)

Tata Power opened at INR 362.30 and closed slightly higher at INR 362.80. The stock reached a high of INR 370.75 and a low matching the opening price of INR 362.30. The company's market capitalisation stood at INR 116,118.60 crore.

Emami (NSE: EMAMILTD)

Emami reported a steady 9% growth in its core domestic business during the third quarter of FY25, backed by a 6% increase in volumes. The company’s total revenue from operations rose by 5% to INR 1,049 crore.

ITC (NSE: ITC)

Shares of ITC Hotels are set to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, January 29, its parent organisation ITC announced in an exchange filing on January 27.

RailTel (NSE: RAILTEL)

Railtel consolidated net profit doubled in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Net profit surged YoY 4.7% to INR 65.1 crore, compared to the previous year's INR 62.1 crore.

Kaynes Technology (NSE: KAYNES)

Kaynes Technology has announced its financial results for Q3 FY24-25, showing a stable performance. The company reported a Profit After Tax of INR 126.67 crore for the half-year.

On Monday, January 27, Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek led to a slump in technology shares across the world. Its free, open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1, shook investors' faith in the AI sector's demand for high-tech chips.

