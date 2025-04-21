Stocks of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) opened in the green today, April 21, after the stock market opened for business. Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) were trading at INR 1,931.90 and rose by INR 25.20 or 1.32 per cent. Notably, HDFC Bank Limited (NSE: HDFCBANK) stocks reached their 52-week high of INR 1,950.70 on April 21 and their 52-week low of INR 1,426.80 on May 10 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 21, 2025: Jio Financial Services, Infosys and Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today

