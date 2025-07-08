Hindustan Unilever Limited (NSE: HINDUNILVR) stocks opened in red today, July 8. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Hindustan Unilever Limited (NSE: HINDUNILVR) were trading at INR 2,405.10 and fell by INR 5.30 or 0.22 per cent. Notably, stocks of Hindustan Unilever Limited (NSE: HINDUNILVR) saw their 52-week high of INR 3,035 on September 23, 2024. PC Jeweller Share Price Today, July 8: Stocks of PC Jeweller Limited Open in Red in Early Trade, Fall by 7.43% As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today, July 8, 2025

Stocks of Hindustan Unilever opened on a negative note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

