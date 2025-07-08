Stocks of PC Jeweller Limited (NSE: PCJEWELLER) opened on a negative note today, July 8, as soon as the stock market opened for business. Shares of PC Jeweller Limited (NSE: PCJEWELLER) were trading at INR 17.31 and declined by INR 1.39 or 7.43 per cent. Stocks of PC Jeweller Limited (NSE: PCJEWELLER) saw their 52-week high of INR 19.65 on Monday, July 7 and 52-week low of INR 5.51 on July 8 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 08, 2025: Titan, IndusInd Bank and Adani Wilmar Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

PC Jeweller Share Price Today, July 8, 2025

PC Jeweller shares opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

