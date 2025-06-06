Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (NSE: HINDZINC) opened higher at INR 501.60 on Friday, June 6, following a previous close of INR 491.60 on June 5. By 10:05 AM, the stock had climbed 2.65% to trade at INR 504.65, gaining 13.05 points in early trade. The stock's upward movement comes amid rising silver prices, which could further boost the company’s prospects as India’s largest silver producer with 99.9% purity refined silver output. Investors are optimistic due to Hindustan Zinc’s consistent financial growth, reflected in its rising revenue and net profit over recent quarters. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of INR 717.00 recorded on July 8, 2024, but comfortably above its 52-week low of INR 378.15 on March 3, 2025. Cochin Shipyard Share Price Today, June 6: Cochin Shipyard Stock Rises Over 4% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today:

Hindustan Zinc Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.coom)

