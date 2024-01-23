India's stock market has surpassed Hong Kong's in value, reaching USD 4.33 trillion compared to Hong Kong's USD 4.29 trillion, as per the data compiled by Bloomberg. This achievement reflects India's strong growth prospects and successful policy reforms, positioning it as an attractive destination for investors. As of Monday's close, January 22, India now stands as the fourth-largest equity market globally. The country's stock market capitalisation crossed the USD 4 trillion mark on December 5, with substantial growth observed in the past four years. Stock Market Today: Nifty Hits New High, Sensex Rallies Over 72,000 Mark.

India's Stock Market Surpasses Hong Kong

