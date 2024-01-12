On Friday, January 12, market investors experienced renewed confidence following in-line Q3 results from IT heavyweights and TCS. The lack of negative news proved to be extremely beneficial for investors, as they flocked to buy technology companies, causing the benchmark indexes to reach all-time highs. Following a brief pause, the Nifty50 index once more reached a record high of 21,848,2, rising 0.93 per cent during the trading. The S&P BSE Sensex also rose over 740 points to 72,463.99 levels. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Go Into Tailspin After Hitting Fresh All-Time High Levels; Tank Over 1%.

Stock Market Today: Sensex Crosses 72,000 Mark

Sensex crosses 72,000-mark; currently at 72,518.56, up by 797.38 points pic.twitter.com/UwreNkQFjE — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

