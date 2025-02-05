Stocks of ITC Hotels Limited (NSE: ITC Hotels) opened in green today, February 5, in early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ITC Hotels Limited (NSE: ITC Hotels) shares were trading at INR 165.49 and rose by INR 1.75 or 1.07 per cent. The development comes after ITC Hotels Limited (NSE: ITC Hotels) was suspended from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or Sensex. It is reported that ITC Hotels stock will be removed from the Sensex and other BSE indices before trading begins today. The stock is being removed from Sensex and other BSE indices as ITC Hotels did not hit the lower circuit limit by the cut-off time of 2 PM on Tuesday, February 4. Titagarh Share Price Today, February 5: Stocks of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited Rise by 5.60% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

ITC Hotels Share Price

Shares of ITC Hotels opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

