Stocks of Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (NSE: Titagarh) opened in green today, February 5, in early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (NSE: Titagarh) shares were trading at INR 952.10 and grew by INR 50.50 or 5.60 per cent. Notably, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (NSE: Titagarh) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,896.95 on June 27 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 5, 2025: Tata Power, Titan, Birla Corp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Titagarh Share Price Today

Shares of Titagarh opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

