Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (NSE: JIOFIN) rose 3.6 per cent today, March 5, reaching INR 213.80, up by 7.42 points from its previous close of INR 206.38. This surge follows the company’s announcement on March 4 that its board has approved the acquisition of 7.9 crore shares of Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL) from State Bank of India for INR 104.54 crore. With the acquisition, JFSL will increase its stake in JPBL, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The deal, however, is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is expected to be completed within 45 days. Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, March 5: Shares of Bajaj Finance Decline Over 3% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Jio Finance Share Price Today, March 5:

Jio Finance Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)