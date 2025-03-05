Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd (NSE: BAJFINANCE) opened at INR 8,455.00 today, declining over 3 per cent from its previous close of INR 8,585.95. In early trade, the stock was down by 270.95 points (-3.16 per cent), trading at INR 8,315.00. This dip follows a brief gain on Monday when the company announced the allotment of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth INR 776.52 crore. The NCDs, allotted on a private placement basis, are set to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE. Despite the fundraising move, investor sentiment remained cautious, leading to a pullback in share price. Gensol Share Price Today, March 5: Share of Gensol Engineering Drop Over 9% As Ratings Agency Revises Outlook.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today, March 5:

Bajaj Finance Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

