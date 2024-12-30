Mumbai, December 30: Every day brings something new to the stock market. The share market experiences highs and lows every day, with several stocks taking the upper hand while others trade in the negative. Hence, it is crucial to stay informed in the ever-evolving financial world. On Monday, December 30, traders and investors should keep an eye on several key stocks to buy and sell, including small-cap stocks like NHPC (NSE: NHPC), Infibeam Avenues (NSE: INFIBEAM), Cupid (NSE: CUPID), NACL Industries (NSE: NACLIND), MMTC (NSE: MMTC), and Meghmani Organics (NSE: MOL). Stocks such as Tata Chemicals Ltd (NSE: TATACHEM), HDFC Bank Ltd (NSE: HDFCBANK), Tata Motors Ltd (NSE: TATAMOTORS), Can Fin Homes (NSE: CANFINHOME), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NSE: DRREDDY), and Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M) should also remain in focus on December 30.

Small-Cap Stocks To Buy or Sell Under INR 100 on December 30

According to the Livemint, Sugandha Sachdeva suggested buying NHPC (NSE: NHPC) at INR 80, targeting INR 84.50 with a stop loss at INR 78, and Infibeam Avenues (NSE: INFIBEAM) at INR 26, with a target of INR 28.40 and a stop loss at INR 24.60. Mahesh M Ojha recommended buying MMTC (NSE: MMTC) between INR 72-INR 73, with targets of INR 77, INR 82, INR 85, and INR 88, and a stop loss at INR 68, along with Meghmani Organics (NSE: MOL) between INR 76-INR 77.50, targeting INR 82, INR 85, INR 88, and INR 92, and a stop loss at INR 74.

Anshul Jain’s picked under INR 100 include Cupid (NSE: CUPID) at INR 77.50, targeting INR 83.50 with a stop loss at INR 74.50, and NACL Industries (NSE: NACLIND) at INR 65, with a target of INR 70 and stop loss at INR 63. Stock Market Today: Share Market Ends Flat, Sensex Settles at 78,472.48, Nifty at 23,750.20; Adani Ports Top Gainer.

Shares to Buy or Sell on December 30

As per the media outlet, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommended buying Tata Chemicals Ltd (NSE: TATACHEM) at INR 1,050, with a target of INR 1,150 and a stop loss at INR 1,010, HDFC Bank Ltd (NSE: HDFCBANK) at INR 1,800, targeting INR 1,860 with a stop loss at INR 1,760, and Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS) Ltd at INR 750, with a target of INR 795 and a stop loss at INR 730.

While talking to the outlet, Sumeet Bagadia suggested buying Can Fin Homes (NSE: CANFINHOME) at INR 750.55, targeting INR 810 with a stop loss at INR 720, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NSE: DRREDDY) at INR 1,389.45, with a target of INR 1,500 and a stop loss at INR 1,340, and Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M) at INR 3,049.45, targeting INR 3,300 with a stop loss at INR 2,900.

