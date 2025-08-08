Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd share price (NSE: KALYANKJIL) witnessed a sharp decline in early trading on August 8, with its share price dropping by 7.42% to INR 547.10 as of 9:37 AM IST. The sudden dip is being attributed to profit booking after the stock’s recent rally. Investors are advised to monitor market sentiment closely, as high volatility may persist in the near term. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 08, 2025: BSE, LIC, Kalyan Jewellers Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)