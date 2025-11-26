Shares of infra player NCC ( NSE: NCC) are in focus after the firm said it has received a Letter of Acceptance dated November 21, 2025, from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam, for the expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam State. The contract value is INR 2,062.71 crore. On November 25, NCC stock ended on a flat note at INR 173.70 against the previous close of INR 172.25. NCC share has lost 42% in one year and risen 6% in two years. Market cap of the firm stood at INR 10,880 crore. A total of 1.09 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of INR 1.88 crore on BSE. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 26: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Power, and Reliance Industries Limited Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

NCC Share Price Today, November 26:

(Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)