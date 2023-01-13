Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%. The digital asset company said that it is being done to position the company for long-term success. Crypto.com previously had previously made layoffs in the middle of last year. Layoffs: LinkedIn Becomes Go-To Platform for Employees Sacked in Worst Layoff Season

Crypto.Com Layoffs:

NEW: Digital-asset exchange Crypto .com is reducing its global workforce by about 20%, the latest retrenchment in the sector following a collapse in virtual-coin prices https://t.co/IhAJN8WQTO — Bloomberg (@business) January 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)