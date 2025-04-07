Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) witnessed a sharp decline in its share price during early trading on April 7, dropping by 6.66% to INR 210.96. The stock opened at INR 208.00 and quickly slid to an intraday low of INR 205.00 — matching its 52-week low. The day’s high stood at INR 213.22. Reliance Share Price Today, April 7: Stock of Reliance Industries Falls Over 4% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

